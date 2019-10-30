Skip to Main Content
Hip Check: Filip Chytil scores one-handed redirect in season debut with Rangers
Sports·Video

Hip Check: Filip Chytil scores one-handed redirect in season debut with Rangers

The Czech centre scores the game-winning goal after a perfect pass from Pavel Buchnevich.
The Czech centre scores the game-winning goal after a perfect pass from Pavel Buchnevich. 0:24
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports