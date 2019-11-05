Skip to Main Content
Hip Check: Connor McDavid plays Road Runner against Coyotes
Sports·Video

Hip Check: Connor McDavid plays Road Runner against Coyotes

The Edmonton forward showed off his speed by blowing past Ekman-Larsson to score.
The Edmonton forward showed off his speed by blowing past Ekman-Larsson to score. 0:59
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports