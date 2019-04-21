Skip to Main Content
Hip Check: Blues fans troll Jets fans with ‘You Look Nervous’ goalie chant
Winnipeg Jets fans started it in Game 5, but St. Louis Blues fans finished it in Game 6 and then eliminated the Jets from the playoffs in the ultimate clapback.
