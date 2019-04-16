Skip to Main Content
Hip Check: All hugs for Marner after 2 brutal blocked shots secure Leafs victory
Sports·Video

Leafs' Mitch Marner sacrifices his body in the dying seconds of the team's first round matchup against Boston.
