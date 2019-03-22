Skip to Main Content
Henderson sitting just outside top 10 after opening round of Founders Cup
Video

Henderson sitting just outside top 10 after opening round of Founders Cup

Canada's Brooke Henderson shot a -5, 67 to finish the 1st round tied for 12th at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup event in Phoenix.
Canada's Brooke Henderson shot a -5, 67 to finish the 1st round tied for 12th at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup event in Phoenix. 0:28

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us