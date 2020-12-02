'We can do better': Outspoken American Olympian Gwen Berry wins humanitarian award
31-year-old hammer thrower led social inequality debate on, off playing field
Gwen Berry won a humanitarian award Wednesday for raising social justice issues in the United States — a journey that began in 2019 when she raised her fist on the medals stand at the Pan-Am Games during the national anthem.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee placed Berry on probation for her actions after winning a gold medal in August 2019. Berry was an outspoken skeptic of the USOPC when it took steps to deal with social injustice issues in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing in May.
Berry has consulted with the USOPC but declined a spot on athlete-led committees that were formed to tackle some of the issues, including the federation's stance on controversial Rule 50, which bars protests at the Olympics.
I want to represent people who cannot represent themselves and I want to speak for people who can't speak for themselves.- Gwen Berry
Still, Berry says she will not stand by quietly at the Olympics next year.
"I am an American, but I can honestly say I'm not proud of things this country stands for, and we can do better," she said in an interview with The Associated Press. "I want to represent people who cannot represent themselves and I want to speak for people who can't speak for themselves."
'Long way to go'
For winning the award, Berry gets $10,000 US to distribute to charities of her choice. The beneficiaries are all schools that encourage minority students: Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom School (New York), New Era Prep (South Florida) and Scholars Education Centre (New Orleans).
Berry captured headlines for making the same gesture in Lima that John Carlos and Tommie Smith made in 1968 at the Mexico City Games. Carlos and Smith got sent home; the USOPC sent Berry a letter of reprimand.
Berry says both organizations "have a long way to go."
"The USOPC should be at the forefront of social injustice issues because the majority of their athletes are Black and the majority have faced racial discrimination," she said. "I'd say it's time for them to be at the forefront, and time for them to put their money where their mouth is."
