Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Griner leads Phoenix to WNBA semis after OT win | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
Griner leads Phoenix to WNBA semis after OT win
Brittney Griner posted a game-high 23 points and 16 rebounds in the Mercury's 85-80 second round win over Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 26, 2021 6:10 PM ET | Last Updated: September 26
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now