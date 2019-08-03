Byeong Hun An carries 1 shot lead heading into final round of Wyndham Championship

Byeong Hun An shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday for a one-stroke lead after three rounds at the Wyndham Championship.

An was at 17-under 193 entering the final round of the PGA Tour's final event before the playoffs.

Former Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett were tied for second, with Simpson shooting a 65 and Garnett a 66. Ryan Armour was 15 under following a 65.

An has held or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds, and has yet to play a hole worse than par. The 27-year-old South Korean with three international victories has put himself in position to claim his first win on tour.

Mackenzie Hughes is the low Canadian, five shots off the pace at 12 under. The Dundas, Ont., golfer carded a 1-under 69 to move into a tie for 10th place.

Surrey, B.C.'s Adam Svensson fell 13 spots and is tied for 16th place after shooting an even par 70.