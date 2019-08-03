Dream debut continues as Japan's Shibuno takes over lead
20-year-old LPGA rookie cards 6 birdies in final 9 holes
Hinako Shibuno's dream debut continued Saturday as she fired a 5-under 67 to seize a two-shot lead going into the final round at the Women's British Open.
The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut, hit six birdies in the final nine holes of the third round for a 14-under 202.
WATCH | Shibuno's big third round puts her in Women's British Open driver's seat:
Overnight leader Ashleigh Buhai (72) started with a three-shot lead at Woburn Golf Club and stretched it to five as Shibuno had bogeys on Nos. 5 and 9. But with Sung Hyun Park also closing in, Buhai stumbled with three bogeys in five holes. The 30-year-old South African, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, dropped to second at 12 under.
Second-ranked Park was a shot further back in third after a bogey-free 68.
Canada's Brooke Henderson stumbled to a plus-two 74 third round. The Smiths Falls, Ont., native is tied for 37th, 12 strokes back of the lead.
