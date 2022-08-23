Vancouver's Lucy Lin becomes youngest player ever to qualify for CP Women's Open
12-year-old earns spot at prestigious Canadian tournament in Monday's final qualifier
12-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club.
The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round with the four best scores advancing to Thursday's tournament. Play was suspended several times Monday due to afternoon inclement weather.
Defending champion Jin Young Ko and Canadian star Brooke Henderson headline the field for the CP Women's Open.
The 13-time LPGA Tour winner Ko leads a stellar field that includes 82 of the top-100 players on the CME Globe standings, including 18 of the top-20. The field will also include 18 Canadians.
WATCH | Canada's Brooke Henderson returns home for CP Women's Open:
CP ambassador Lorie Kane of Charlottetown, P.E.I. will be in Ottawa competing in her record 30th and final career appearance as a player at the CP Women's Open.
A member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Canada Sports Hall of Fame, Kane made her debut at Canada's National Women's Open Championship in 1991 and has played in each of the 29 tournaments since.
