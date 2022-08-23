Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Vancouver's Lucy Lin becomes youngest player ever to qualify for CP Women's Open

12-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club.

12-year-old earns spot at prestigious Canadian tournament in Monday's final qualifier

12-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver, seen in 2020 on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour, earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a 2-over, 74 in Monday's final qualifier Marshes Golf Club. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour)

Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back.

The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round with the four best scores advancing to Thursday's tournament. Play was suspended several times Monday due to afternoon inclement weather.

Defending champion Jin Young Ko and Canadian star Brooke Henderson headline the field for the CP Women's Open.

The 13-time LPGA Tour winner Ko leads a stellar field that includes 82 of the top-100 players on the CME Globe standings, including 18 of the top-20. The field will also include 18 Canadians.

Rejuvenated Brooke Henderson returns home for CP Women's Open

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls Ont., fresh off her 2nd major victory, looks to win the national championship for a 2nd time.

CP ambassador Lorie Kane of Charlottetown, P.E.I. will be in Ottawa competing in her record 30th and final career appearance as a player at the CP Women's Open.

A member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Canada Sports Hall of Fame, Kane made her debut at Canada's National Women's Open Championship in 1991 and has played in each of the 29 tournaments since.

