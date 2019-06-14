Justin Rose matches Tiger's Pebble Beach record to take lead after 1st round
Justin Rose is the leader after the first round of the U.S. Open, with birdies on the last three holes to tie the Open scoring record at Pebble Beach with a 6-under 65.
British golfer shoots 6-under-65 for single-stroke advantage
The 2011 Open champion has a one-shot lead over four players, including early starter Rickie Fowler.
Rose tied the 2000 mark set by Tiger Woods, one of his playing partners Thursday. Woods scrambled to a 70 and was five shots back. The other member of the threesome, Jordan Spieth, shot a 72.
Rose made seven birdies against a lone bogey on the eighth hole. He finished off his round with a 12-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th.
Woods sandwiched three birdies against a double bogey on No. 5, then parred every hole on the back nine.
