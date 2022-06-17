Canada's Hadwin leads U.S. Open after 1st round
Canadian leads by 1 shot over 5 players, including Rory McIlroy
Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C. is the leader after one round of the U.S. Open.
Hadwin ran off three straight birdies at the end of the front nine and only dropped one shot on the back nine of The Country Club for a 66. He leads by one shot over five players, including Rory McIlroy.
Dustin Johnson was "Low LIV." Of the players who were in the first Saudi-backed event last week in London, Johnson had the best score at 68.
Phil Mickelson ended his rough day with a 78. It's the sixth straight time he hasn't broken par in the first round of the U.S. Open.
Hadwin got into the U.S. Open as an alternate from the Dallas qualifier when Paul Casey withdrew because of an ailing back. It's the third time in the last six majors a Canadian has held at least a share of the lead after any round. Mackenzie Hughes was tied for the 54-hole lead in the U.S. Open last year and Corey Conners led the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island after the first round last year.
