2 Canadian students 'stable' after deadly crash in Texas

Two students from Ontario are recovering in hospital following a deadly crash between a pickup truck and a van carrying a college golf team in Texas.

Nine people were killed in the crash and the two Canadians who suffered critical injuries are now considered "stable."

Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga, Ont., and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview, Ont., are in University Medical Center in Lubbock, about 180 to the northeast of the crash site in Andrews County.

"They are both stable and recovering and every day making more and more progress," University of the Southwest provost Ryan Tipton said Thursday of the two injured students.

"One of the students is eating chicken soup," said Tipton, calling their recovery "a game of inches."

Tipton said University president Quint Thurman personally visited the students' parents at the hospital, illustrating the close community at the college that has only about 350 on-campus students. Underhill's brother, Drew, said their parents, Ken and Wendy, flew to Texas on Wednesday.

The students were aboard the van on their way home from a golf tournament in Midland, Texas on Tuesday evening when the vehicle and a pickup truck collided head-on.

University of the Southwest provost Ryan Tipton, flanked by school officials, speaks to media at the school's campus in Hobbs, N.M. (AP)

Six members of the New Mexico college's golf team died in the collision, as did a coach.

A 38-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy from the pickup truck — which authorities allege crossed into the opposite lane on a darkened, two-lane highway — also died.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Price's father, Darren, to raise money for his medical expenses.