Tiger Woods wins record-tying 82nd PGA Tour event

Tiger Woods matched Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories when he won the Zozo Championship by three strokes on Monday in Japan.

It was not exactly smooth sailing for Woods, but in the end his closing three-under-par 67 was enough to hold off a challenge from Hideki Matsuyama at Narashino Country Club in the first PGA Tour event played in Japan.

WATCH | Tiger Woods makes history at Zozo Championship:

The golf legend made history at the Zozo Championship in Japan on Sunday. 1:31

Woods, who had to play seven holes on Monday in the weather-affected event, finished at 19-under in his first tournament since undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery two months ago.

Snead was 52 years old when he recorded his final tour victory in Greensboro, N.C., in 1965 — nine years older than Woods' current age.