Tiger Woods wins record-tying 82nd PGA Tour event
Holds off late challenge at Zozo Championship in Japan to equal Sam Snead's record
Tiger Woods matched Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories when he won the Zozo Championship by three strokes on Monday in Japan.
It was not exactly smooth sailing for Woods, but in the end his closing three-under-par 67 was enough to hold off a challenge from Hideki Matsuyama at Narashino Country Club in the first PGA Tour event played in Japan.
WATCH | Tiger Woods makes history at Zozo Championship:
Snead was 52 years old when he recorded his final tour victory in Greensboro, N.C., in 1965 — nine years older than Woods' current age.
The first to win a PGA TOUR event in Japan. 🇯🇵<br><br>The second to reach 82 wins. 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> makes history at the <a href="https://twitter.com/zozochamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZOZOCHAMP</a>. <a href="https://t.co/gW0yEI5b1g">pic.twitter.com/gW0yEI5b1g</a>—@PGATOUR
