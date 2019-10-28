Skip to Main Content
Tiger Woods wins record-tying 82nd PGA Tour event
Golf·New

Tiger Woods wins record-tying 82nd PGA Tour event

Tiger Woods matched Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories when he won the Zozo Championship by three strokes on Monday.

Holds off late challenge at Zozo Championship in Japan to equal Sam Snead's record

Thomson Reuters ·
Tiger Woods celebrates winning a record-tying 82nd PGA Tour event at the Zozo Championship in Japan on Monday. (Chan Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods matched Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories when he won the Zozo Championship by three strokes on Monday in Japan.

It was not exactly smooth sailing for Woods, but in the end his closing three-under-par 67 was enough to hold off a challenge from Hideki Matsuyama at Narashino Country Club in the first PGA Tour event played in Japan.

WATCH | Tiger Woods makes history at Zozo Championship:

The golf legend made history at the Zozo Championship in Japan on Sunday. 1:31
Woods, who had to play seven holes on Monday in the weather-affected event, finished at 19-under in his first tournament since undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery two months ago.

Snead was 52 years old when he recorded his final tour victory in Greensboro, N.C., in 1965 — nine years older than Woods' current age.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.