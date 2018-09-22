Tiger Woods closes in on 1st victory in 5 years at Tour Championship
Tiger Woods is three shots ahead and one round away from capping his comeback season with a victory.
14-time major winner leads Rory McIlroy by 3 shots ahead of final round
Tiger Woods is three shots ahead and one round away from capping his comeback season with a victory.
Woods played the most dynamic golf he has all year with six birdies in his opening seven holes, building as much as a five-shot lead before he cooled off for a 5-under 65 and a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy in the Tour Championship.
He has the 54-hole lead for the first time since his last victory in 2013 at the Bridgestone Invitational. He has never lost an official tournament when leading by more than two shots.
Woods has never been in better position to show he's all the way back.
It will be the first time Woods and McIlroy (66) play in the final group Sunday on the PGA Tour.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.