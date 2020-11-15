Tiger Woods shoots 10 on par-3 12th hole at Augusta with 3 water balls

Tiger Woods should've brought his swim trunks to the final round of the Masters.

The defending champion knocked three balls into the water at the par-3 12th hole, a stunning turn at the shortest hole on the course.

I have been informed that Tiger Woods' 10 at No. 12 is his highest score on any hole in his PGA Tour career. —@GCTigerTracker

Last year at the very same hole, Woods got a huge break on his way to a fifth green jacket when four of his competitors dumped shots into Rae's Creek.

This time, it was Woods who fell apart at Golden Bell.

His tee shot rolled back into the water, then he dunked another in similar fashion after taking a drop. Woods pitched his next one over the green, into a back bunker, leaving him with an extremely awkward stance for what was officially his sixth shot. He lined that one into the water as well.

Finally, Woods finished off a septuple-bogey 10, his worst score ever at the Masters. Previously, he had made 8s on a pair of much longer holes.

Woods needed a late rally on the back nine to avoid his worst score ever at the Masters. He birdied five of the last six holes to come in at 4-over 76 on Sunday.

Nineteen months after winning his fifth green jacket, Woods left the course at 1 under for the tournament. At the time, he was 16 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods' worst score ever at the Masters was a 77 in the third round of his first appearance, in 1995, when he was still an amateur.

