Tiger Woods says running early in career 'destroyed my body and my knees'
Former world No. 1 had multiple knee, back surgeries after winning 13 major titles
Tiger Woods cautioned young golfers about the pitfalls of taking up running during a recent question-and-answer session with fans.
Woods, 44, was asked the following question Friday on GolfTV: "If you had one thing you could go back in time and tell your younger self, what would it be?"
Woods was quick with a response.
"Yeah, not to run so much," he said. "Running over 30 miles a week for probably my first five, six years on tour pretty much destroyed my body and my knees."
Per Golf.com's Nick Piastowski, Woods previously would start his day with a four-mile run before hitting both the weight room and the golf course. He'd finish off his day with another four-mile run.
Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins (82) in PGA Tour history. He won 13 of his 15 career major championships prior to the age of 33 before injuries began to take their toll, requiring multiple knee and back surgeries.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.