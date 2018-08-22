Woods, Mickelson all set for Turkey Day showdown
Golf legends will compete in $9 million US winner-take-all match
The winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is on.
WarnerMedia says it has secured the rights for a pay-per-view event it is promoting as "The Match." It will be 18 holes between Woods and Mickelson held Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The winner will receive $9 million US.
The pay-per-view cost is to be announced later.
Woods announced that the match was on in a tweet, setting off Twitter banter with Mickelson, who only signed up for a Twitter account Wednesday.
It’s on <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMickelson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TigerVSPhil?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TigerVSPhil</a> <a href="https://t.co/PZivYPOEf5">pic.twitter.com/PZivYPOEf5</a>—@TigerWoods
WarnerMedia says pay-per-view coverage will be distributed through Turner's B/R Live, AT&T DirecTV and U-verse, and other on-demand platforms. HBO Sports and Bleacher Report will take part in the promotion.
Woods and Mickelson will make side bets during the match on such things as longest drive or closest to the pin.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.