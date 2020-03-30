Phil Mickelson 'working on' possible rematch vs. Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson says he is "working on" a rematch with Tiger Woods.

The two PGA titans tangled in "The Match: Tiger vs. Phil," a made-for-TV clash on Nov. 23, 2018, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Mickelson edged Woods on the fourth playoff hole.

Mickelson was asked by a Twitter user Sunday if there was "a chance" the pair might play again to give viewers something to watch while sports around the world are on hold due to COVID-19.

"Working on it," replied Mickelson, the man known as "Lefty."

When another Twitter asked if Mickelson was serious, he responded: "I don't tease. I'm kinda a sure thing."

WATCH | Phil Mickelson defeats Tiger Woods in The Match in 2018: