Tiger Woods to have teen daughter introduce him at Hall of Fame

Tiger Woods introduced his son to the spotlight at the PNC Championship the last two years. Now it's his daughter's turn.

Woods has chosen 14-year-old Sam to introduce him Wednesday night when he and three others are inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

She is the older of his two children, born the day after his runner-up finish in the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont.

Charlie Woods, who turned 13 last month, has played with his father in the PNC Championship. They finished runner-up in December, drawing enormous publicity because it was the first time Woods played since serious injuries to his right leg in a car crash.

Hall of Fame member Davis Love III will be introducing retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem. Another Hall of Fame member, Judy Rankin, will introduce three-time U.S. Women's Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning.

Also recognized posthumously is Marion Hollins, a U.S. Women's Amateur champion, Curtis Cup captain and the first woman to develop golf courses.

This is the first time since 2013 the induction ceremony is in Florida during The Players Championship.

Thomas thrilled to attend Woods' induction

Defending champion Justin Thomas is extra pleased about his afternoon tee time to start The Players Championship as it will allow him the opportunity to attend Woods' Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Thomas has become close friends with Woods in recent years and is looking forward to being at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Wednesday when the 15-times major champion enters the Hall of Fame.

"What he's done for the game … is just monumental. I don't think I could even come close to putting it into words," Thomas told reporters at TPC Sawgrass on Tuesday.

"He's been a massive impact and influence on me, and I'm very happy that I got an afternoon tee time on Thursday so I can go watch him get inducted. That's going to be pretty cool, a special night."

World No. 8 Thomas tees off on Thursday at 12:56 p.m. ET alongside four-times major winner Rory McIlroy and British Open champion Collin Morikawa.