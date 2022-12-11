Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth notch 'The Match' win over Tiger, Rory McIlroy
Duo rolls to 3 and 2 win in 10 holes at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth cruised to a victory over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest instalment of The Match on Saturday night outside Tampa, Fla.
Thomas and Spieth rolled to a 3 and 2 win in 10 holes under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. Thomas and Spieth combined for seven birdies compared to just one for Woods and McIlroy.
"Tiger and Rory, what happened," Thomas and Spieth spoofed on Twitter afterward. "How do you lose to us two? It's all right, everybody does."
"The fact that we were able to do something under the lights that never before happened in our sport, to be able to grow it in a different way," Woods said on the TNT broadcast afterward.
It was Tiger's third appearance in The Match, while the other three made their debut in the made-for-TV event.
WATCH l Thomas, Spieth come away with a 3-and-2 win in 'The Match':
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?