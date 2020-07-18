Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith expected to soar to 3rd in Korn Ferry Tour standings

Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith is projected to move up to third in the Korn Ferry Tour standings after his third consecutive top-three finish on Saturday.

Pendrith tied for second at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks in Texas.

Pendrith had his third straight round of 5-under 67 on Saturday to put him at 14 under for the tournament, two strokes behind winner Davis Riley of the United States.

The tie for second with France's Paul Barjon, who edged Pendrith for top spot on the Canadian-based Mackenzie Tour's Order of Merit last year, pushes the native of Richmond Hill, Ont., up nine spots in the tour standings.

The top 25 in the standings next fall earn PGA Tour cards.

Bogey-free final 2 rounds

Pendrith had a solo second and a tie for third the past two weeks.

Playing in San Antonio for the second week in a row, Pendrith went bogey free over the final two rounds.

Pendrith had the lead earlier on his back nine, but Riley birdied three of his final four holes to take home the title. Riley is now first in the tour standings.

Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., tied for 49th at 2 under, while Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., tied for 58th at 1 under.