Canada's Taylor Pendrith to miss up to a month of PGA Tour season with fractured rib
Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith could miss up to a month of the PGA Tour season with a fractured rib. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native has been feeling rib discomfort since the Players Championship in early March, and a recent MRI revealed the fracture.
30-year-old targeting return in time for PGA Championship which begins May 19
Pendrith has been feeling rib discomfort since the Players Championship in early March, and a recent MRI revealed the fracture.
Following doctors' advice, Pendrith will rest until the rib is fully healed.
Pendrith is targeting a return in time for the PGA Championship which begins May 19.
The 30-year-old Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 76th in the FedEx Cup standings.
