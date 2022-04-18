Skip to Main Content
Canada's Taylor Pendrith to miss up to a month of PGA Tour season with fractured rib

Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith could miss up to a month of the PGA Tour season with a fractured rib. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native has been feeling rib discomfort since the Players Championship in early March, and a recent MRI revealed the fracture.

30-year-old targeting return in time for PGA Championship which begins May 19

Pete Iacobelli · The Associated Press ·
Canada's Taylor Pendrith has been feeling rib discomfort since the Players Championship in early March, and a recent MRI revealed the fracture. (Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press)

Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith could miss up to a month of the PGA Tour season with a fractured rib.

Pendrith has been feeling rib discomfort since the Players Championship in early March, and a recent MRI revealed the fracture.

Following doctors' advice, Pendrith will rest until the rib is fully healed.

Pendrith is targeting a return in time for the PGA Championship which begins May 19.

The 30-year-old Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 76th in the FedEx Cup standings.

