Canadian Open golf tournament to be held at St. George's in 2022

Following the 2020 and 2021 RBC Canadian Open being cancelled, St. George's Country Club is set to host the event in 2022. Golf Canada and RBC say the membership strongly supported the decision to try hosting the PGA Tour event in 2022.
The RBC Canadian Open will be held at St. George's Golf and Country Club next year after cancellations the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Golf Canada and RBC say the membership strongly supported the decision to try again to host the PGA Tour event in 2022.
Nearby Islington Golf Club will be the practice facility.
St. George's has previously hosted the Canadian Open five times, most recently in 2010.
The 2021 event was scheduled to be held June 10-13.
"We are already looking forward to the return of the PGA Tour to Canada and so grateful that both clubs including their respective membership and our host volunteer committee continue to work towards the celebrated return of the RBC Canadian Open," Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum said in a statement.
