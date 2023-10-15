Canada's Hadwin shares lead with Kim, Griffin at PGA tournament in Las Vegas

Tom Kim of South Korea and Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., posted monster rounds Saturday to vault into a three-way tie with Lanto Griffin atop the leaderboard of the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.

Kim fired a 9-under-par 62, one better than Hadwin's 63 to sit at 15 under after 54 holes. Kim jumped 25 spots up the leaderboard on moving day while Hadwin improved 19 spots. Griffin, the co-leader after two rounds, shot 68.

Three players are one shot back in a tie for fourth, including Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont.

Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., along with three others sits in a tie for seventh, just two shots off the lead.

Also tied for seventh is Switzerland's Callum Tarren, who matched Kim's 62 for low round of the day. Tarren vaulted 41 spots up the leaderboard and into contention.

Another seven players are just three back, including yet another Canadian in Abbotsford's Nick Taylor.

Adding to Kim's phenomenal round is that he carded two bogeys — and an eagle — to go with nine birdies.

Hadwin, meanwhile, turned in a clean card with his eight birdies.

Second-round co-leader Cameron Champ shot 74, falling into a T24 at 9 under.