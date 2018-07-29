New
Canadian golfer Stephen Ames ties for 3rd at Senior British Open
Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Senior British Open on Sunday, edging defending champion Bernhard Langer by one shot. Canada's Stephen Ames finished tied for third.
Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Senior British Open on Sunday, edging defending champion Bernhard Langer by one shot in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Jimenez dropped only one stroke en route to a final round 3-under 69 and ended on 12-under 276 at the historic Old Course.
The Spaniard played the sort of round every professional golfer dreams of on the final day at St. Andrews, and often in unpleasant — occasionally vicious — weather conditions.
Langer shot a 68 to come second.
Americans Kirk Triplett (69) and Scott McCarron (68) tied for third alongside Canada's Stephen Ames (69). All three finished at 10 under.
