World No. 1 golfer Scheffler to play in his 1st RBC Canadian Open this Summer
Fresh off Match Play victory, American announces he will compete in Toronto in June
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler will make his RBC Canadian Open debut this June.
Scheffler is on an impressive hot streak on the PGA Tour, winning the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday with a 4 & 3 victory over Kevin Kisner in the finale.
"Competing for a national championship is always a great honour and I'm thrilled to be coming to Toronto in June to play in the RBC Canadian Open for the first time," Scheffler said in a statement.
The 25-year-old Scheffler's first WGC title was his third PGA Tour victory in his last five starts. The win over Kisner propelled Scheffler to the No. 1 spot on the Official World Golf Ranking.
WATCH | Scheffler becomes the world No. 1:
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RBC Canadian Open is set to return on June 6-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto.
Scheffler broke through for his first PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open in February before winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard in early March.
It took Scheffler 92 starts to get to No.1. Only Tiger Woods (21 starts) and Jordan Spieth (77 starts) needed fewer starts as a professional to ascend to the top of men's golf's ranking.
Comments
