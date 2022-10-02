Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka in playoff to win Sanderson Farms Championship

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont. defeated Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria in an intense playoff Sunday to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

Dundas, Ont., native earns 2nd PGA Tour victory with birdie on 2nd playoff hole

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes studies his drive from the second tee during the final day of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament on Sunday in Jackson, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/The Associated Press)

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole.

But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title.

More to come.

