Canada's Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka in playoff to win Sanderson Farms Championship

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole.

But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title.

More to come.