Canada's Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka in playoff to win Sanderson Farms Championship
Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont. defeated Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria in an intense playoff Sunday to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.
Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole.
But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title.
