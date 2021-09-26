Americans win Ryder Cup with youngest team in history, send message to Europe
Collin Morikawa holes 3-foot birdie putt on 17th hole to assure victory to U.S. side
The Americans won back the Ryder Cup and perhaps a whole lot more Sunday, sending a strong message to Europe with a powerful performance from their youngest team in history.
Scottie Scheffler, one of six Ryder Cup newcomers for the Americans, took down the No. 1 player in the world with a 4-and-3 victory over Jon Rahm as the scoreboards around Whistling Straits quickly filled with American red.
The final blow came from Collin Morikawa, at 24 the youngest player on the team and already a two-time major champion. He holed a 3-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that assured the Americans at least the 14 1/2 points they needed.
Then it was a matter of the final margin.
With the half point guaranteed, the United States clinches the 43rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RyderCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RyderCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/jbMy5f7uxM">pic.twitter.com/jbMy5f7uxM</a>—@rydercup
"I woke up this morning and I was trying to tell the guys, `Let's get to 20 points,' because this is going to be the next era of Ryder Cup team for the U.S. side," Patrick Cantlay said, finishing an unbeaten week with a win over Shane Lowry.
"We've got a lot of young guys. I think they're going to be on teams for a long time, and I wanted to send a message."
The big one became one big rout.
The Americans were young, yes, and very good, with four of the top five in the world ranking. The difference is they finally played like it.
