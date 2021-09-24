Skip to Main Content
U.S. opens Ryder Cup with biggest 1st-day lead over Europe in nearly 50 years

The United States took a 6-2 lead for its largest opening-day advantage at the Ryder Cup since 1975.

Americans Johnson, Schauffele each win twice; European McIlroy loses both matches

Doug Ferguson · The Associated Press ·
American Tony Finau celebrates on the 15th green during Ryder Cup action on Friday, where the U.S. leads Europe 6-2 after the first day of competition. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Teaming with Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas led a U.S. comeback from 3 down in Friday's final fourball match to salvage a tie for a half point against Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

Top-ranked Jon Rahm was responsible for 1-½ of Europe's two points on opening day. He teamed with Sergio Garcia in the morning for Europe's only win, then with Tyrell Hatton in the afternoon for a draw with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

In the two other afternoon fourball matches, Tony Finau and Harris English defeated Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry 4 and 3, and Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele topped Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger 2 and 1.

Johnson and Schauffele each won twice, while McIlroy lost two matches in the same day for the first time in his Ryder Cup career.

This marks the biggest lead for the U.S. since it took a 6-½-1-½ lead in 1975, four years before the rest of Europe joined Great Britain and Ireland in an attempt to make the Ryder Cup more competitive.

