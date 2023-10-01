Content
Europe reclaims Ryder Cup in Rome on play of McIlroy and Fleetwood

Europe won back the Ryder Cup on Sunday, just like it always does before its raucous crowd, with Rory McIlroy leading the way and Tommy Fleetwood delivering the winner.

Fowler and U.S. teammates fail to end 30-year drought of losing away from home

Doug Ferguson · The Associated Press ·
Two men's golfers hug following Team Europe's title win at the Ryder Cup in Italy.
From left: Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy of Team Europe embrace following a 16.5-11.5 victory on the final day of singles play at the Ryder Cup in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, northeast of Rome. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

McIlroy was still fired up over what he perceived to be bad behaviour by Patrick Cantlay's caddie the previous night. He helped put Europe on the brink by winning his fourth match of the week to cap off his best performance.

And then Fleetwood hit a signature shot on the signature hole at Marco Simone, a drive to 25 feet on the reachable 16th. Rickie Fowler hit into the water and eventually conceded a short birdie to Fleetwood to give Europe the 14 1/2 points it needed in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, northeast of Rome.

And the celebration was on, just like it always is on European soil.

WATCH | Europe earns another Ryder Cup title against U.S. on home soil:

Europe hoists Ryder Cup trophy with win over U.S. in Italy

2 hours ago
Duration 2:55
The Europeans took the title for the fifth time in the past seven tournaments and have won eight of the previous 11 Ryder Cups.

The Americans were coming off a record 19-9 win over Europe two years ago at Whistling Straits, confident this would be time they ended 30 years of losing away from home.

Make it 34. They won't get another chance until Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

Europe went into the final session with a five-point lead, knowing no team had ever come back from such a deficit on the final day. The Americans made them sweat, but only briefly.

Jon Rahm won the 18th hole to earn a half-point against Scottie Scheffler. Tyrrell Hatton completed an unbeaten week by beating British Open champion Brian Harman. Viktor Hovland put the first blue point on the board in a win over Collin Morikawa.

All Europe needed was one more halve, and Fleetwood assured that with a 2-up lead with two holes to play against Fowler.

WATCH | Fleetwood drive on 16th hole paves way for Ryder Cup victory in Italy:

Tommy Fleetwood clinches Ryder Cup for Europe over the U.S.

2 hours ago
Duration 2:08
