2-time defending champion Rory McIlroy highlights Canadian Open field

Rory McIlroy will look for a record third straight Canadian Open title when the national golf championship tees off next week.

The world No. 3 was part of the full field of competitors announced Friday by Golf Canada and event sponsor RBC for the June 8-11 PGA Tour event at Toronto's Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

McIlroy won the Canadian championship in 2019 and defended his title in 2022 after the event returned from a two-year hiatus brought on by COVID-19 restrictions.

Reigning U.S. Open champion and world No. 8 Matthew Fitzpatrick and world No. 17 Tyrell Hatton are also in the field, along with European stars Tommy Fleetwood (world No. 23), Shane Lowry (world No. 26) and Justin Rose (world No. 28).

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont. (world No. 29) leads a 20-player Canadian contingent that includes PGA Tour regulars Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., and Adam Hadwin, also of Abbotsford.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., are also in the field.

The last Canadian to win the event was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Vancouver's Point Grey Golf and Country Club.

