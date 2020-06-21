Final round of RBC Heritage suspended by lightning in area
The final round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, S.C. was suspended by a dangerous weather condition on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET. The Golf Channel said there was lightning in the area.
Justin Thomas, Dylan Frittelli share lead in South Carolina, 3 others a shot back
The final round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, S.C. was suspended by a dangerous weather condition on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET.
The Golf Channel said there was lightning in the area. Weather reports displayed a 15 per cent chance of rain to go with a temperature of 30C and 70 per cent humidity.
Golfers were removed from Harbour Town Golf Links after the horn sounded to suspend play.
Justin Thomas and Dylan Frittelli shared the lead at 17 under when the horn blared. Frittelli of South Africa had completed his round with a 9-under 62, the lowest score of his career.
Daniel Berger, Ryan Palmer and Webb Simpson are tied at 16 under.
WATCH | Highlights from Canadian Corey Conners' 3rd round:
