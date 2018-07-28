RBC Canadian Open: 4 golfers share the lead after 3 rounds
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim shared the lead at 17 under after the third round of the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.
Dustin Johnson, Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim all sit at 17 under
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim shared the lead at 17 under after the third round of the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.
Johnson set the pace, firing a 7-under 65 on the strength of seven birdies and an eagle. Five of those birdies came in the opening six holes.
An shot a 66 to climb three spots up the leaderboard, while South Korean countrymate Kim shot a 67 at the $6.2-million US PGA Tour event. Second-round leader Tway shot a 68.
Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., was the top Canadian after a 5-under 67 put him into a tie for 13th at 11-under overall.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.