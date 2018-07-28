RBC Canadian Open: 4 golfers share the lead after 3 rounds

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim shared the lead at 17 under after the third round of the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.

Johnson set the pace, firing a 7-under 65 on the strength of seven birdies and an eagle. Five of those birdies came in the opening six holes.

An shot a 66 to climb three spots up the leaderboard, while South Korean countrymate Kim shot a 67 at the $6.2-million US PGA Tour event. Second-round leader Tway shot a 68.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., was the top Canadian after a 5-under 67 put him into a tie for 13th at 11-under overall.