Canadian Open to be held at Toronto's Oakdale Golf and Country Club in 2023, 2026

The RBC Canadian will be played at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto for the first time when it plays host in 2023 and 2026, Golf Canada announced Wednesday.

Oakdale will become the 37th golf course in the event's history and just the seventh different course to host the Canadian Open since 1977.

"Together with our partners at RBC and the PGA TOUR, I am extremely pleased that the membership of Oakdale Golf and Country Club has accepted our invitation to join us in hosting the 2023 and 2026 RBC Canadian Open," said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. "The property is ideally situated in the heart of the GTA and presents the competitive challenge and operational capacity to stage an incredible championship. This is a special moment in Canadian golf as a classic venue emerges to challenge the world's best golfers and share its history on the global golfing stage."

The golf course, which underwent a restoration in 2018, is 27 holes with 18 designed by Stanley Thompson and nine by Robbie Robinson. The tournament will be played as a composite course at approximately 7,460 yards.

The 2026 tournament will also serve as the 100th anniversary of the Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

"Oakdale is honoured to be hosting the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, as well as in 2026, a year in which we will celebrate our 100th anniversary," said Mark Sadowski, president of Oakdale Golf & Country Club. " We are proud to be opening our doors to the world's best golfers so they can test themselves against our recently renovated composite golf course designed by Stanley Thompson and Robbie Robinson, two Canadian Golf Hall of Fame members."

WATCH | Who's affected most by Canadian Open cancellation?:

Who’s affected most by RBC Canadian Open cancellation? Sports 5:19 The Canadian PGA stop is cancelled for the second straight year, so Adam Stanley dives deeper into those repercussions and whether the 2021 CP Women’s Open will meet the same fate. 5:19

Oakdale Golf and Country Club will also be the Monday qualifier for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, which will take place at the St. George's Golf and Country Club in Etobicoke.

The 2020 and 2021 tournaments were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.