RBC Canadian Open cancelled for 2nd straight year due to pandemic
Golf Canada announced today the PGA Tour event June 9-13 at St. George's Golf and Country Club will not be held because of logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CP Women's Open, Canada's women's championship, still scheduled for Aug. 26-29
The RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled for the second straight year.
Golf Canada made the announcement on Tuesday morning due to logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Canadian national men's golf championship was also cancelled in 2020 because of travel restrictions.
The Canadian Open was scheduled for June 7-13 at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto.
St. George's was set to host the 2020 edition of the tournament before it was cancelled and then agreed to host this year's PGA Tour event as well.
The CP Women's Open, Canada's women's championship, is still scheduled for Aug. 26-29 at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver.
