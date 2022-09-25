United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith, Conners finish winless

The United States has won the Presidents Cup.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., lost to Xander Schauffele 1 up in Sunday's seventh match to clinch the American victory.

The best-on-best tournament had 12 Americans play a dozen from around the world, excluding Europe, with the first team to 15.5 points the victor.

Play continued in the remaining matches even though the U.S. was guaranteed its 12th title.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., also lost his match Sunday. He dropped a 3 and 1 decision to Tony Finau.

It was the first time the two Canadians played in the prestigious Presidents Cup.

Conners and Pendrith were the only members of the international team to not earn a point.

Royal Montreal Golf Club will host the biennial event in 2024.