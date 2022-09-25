United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith, Conners finish winless
Canadians fail to contribute point to International team
The United States has won the Presidents Cup.
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., lost to Xander Schauffele 1 up in Sunday's seventh match to clinch the American victory.
The best-on-best tournament had 12 Americans play a dozen from around the world, excluding Europe, with the first team to 15.5 points the victor.
Play continued in the remaining matches even though the U.S. was guaranteed its 12th title.
That winning moment. 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/XSchauffele?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XSchauffele</a> secures the Cup for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USTeam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USTeam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PresidentsCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PresidentsCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/SikRdVebI0">pic.twitter.com/SikRdVebI0</a>—@PresidentsCup
Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., also lost his match Sunday. He dropped a 3 and 1 decision to Tony Finau.
Conners and Pendrith were the only members of the international team to not earn a point.
Royal Montreal Golf Club will host the biennial event in 2024.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?