Canada's Conners, partner lose in 3rd round of Presidents Cup
Canada's Corey Conners and partner Sungjae Im of South Korea have lost the first match of the day at the Presidents Cup. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., and Im shook hands with American opponents Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on the 15th green.
The 4&3 loss for the internationals gave the United States a 9-2 lead at the best-on-best tournament.
There are three matches still underway at Quail Hollow Golf Club in the event's third session.
A fourth session will be held on Saturday afternoon with Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., expected to play.
It's the first time two Canadians have played in the PGA Tour-sponsored event that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe.
