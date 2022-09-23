Americans add to lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith paired together
U.S. now holds 8-2 lead over the internationals at the best-on-best tournament
Canada's Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith lost to Americans Billy Horschel and Max Homa 1 up in the second round of the Presidents Cup on Friday.
The United States now holds an 8-2 lead over the internationals at the best-on-best tournament.
This year's Presidents Cup is the first time two Canadians have played in the event that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe.
Conners and Pendrith had different partners in the first round, making Friday's pairing the first time two Canadians have ever teamed at the event.
WATCH | Canada's Conners, Pendrith drop tight match to Americans:
South Korea's Sungjae Im and Colombia's Sebastian Munoz tied Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in the day's second match.
Perennial American pairing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas beat Australia's Adam Scott and Cam Davis 2&1.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele downed Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and South Korea's Tom Kim 3&2.
