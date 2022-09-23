Americans add to lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith paired together

Canada's Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith lost to Americans Billy Horschel and Max Homa 1 up in the second round of the Presidents Cup on Friday.

The United States now holds an 8-2 lead over the internationals at the best-on-best tournament.

This year's Presidents Cup is the first time two Canadians have played in the event that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe.

Conners and Pendrith had different partners in the first round, making Friday's pairing the first time two Canadians have ever teamed at the event.

South Korea's Sungjae Im and Colombia's Sebastian Munoz tied Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in the day's second match.

Chile's Mito Pereirea and South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout also tied Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young in the third match to earn the internationals their second point of the tournament.

Perennial American pairing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas beat Australia's Adam Scott and Cam Davis 2&1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele downed Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and South Korea's Tom Kim 3&2.