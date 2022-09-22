Americans take lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith make debuts
2022 event marks 1st time 2 Canadians have played in best-on-best tournament
The United States has taken a 4-1 lead at the Presidents Cup.
Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., made their debuts at the event.
Pendrith and Chile's Mito Pereira almost tied Tony Finau and Max Homa but lost 1 up on the 18th hole.
Conners and South Korea's Sungjae Im fell to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 2&1.
South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Australia's Cam Davis were the only international pairing to win, closing out with four birdies to beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 2 up.
WATCH | Pendrith's big putt not enough for International Team at Presidents Cup:
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele beat Australia's Adam Scott and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama 6&5.
Americans Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa downed Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, both from South Korea, 2&1.
Another five foursomes will play on Friday.
