Americans take lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith make debuts

The United States has taken a 4-1 lead at the Presidents Cup. Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., made their debuts at the event.

2022 event marks 1st time 2 Canadians have played in best-on-best tournament

The Canadian Press ·
Corey Conners of Canada and the International Team plays his shot from the eighth tee during the Thursday foursome matches on day one of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It's the first time two Canadians have played in the best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe.

Pendrith and Chile's Mito Pereira almost tied Tony Finau and Max Homa but lost 1 up on the 18th hole.

Conners and South Korea's Sungjae Im fell to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 2&1.

South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Australia's Cam Davis were the only international pairing to win, closing out with four birdies to beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 2 up.

WATCH | Pendrith's big putt not enough for International Team at Presidents Cup:

Taylor Pendrith's big putt not enough as International Team trails on day 1 at Presidents Cup

58 minutes ago
Duration 1:30
Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., made a 23-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, but he couldn't make the par putt on 18 as he and partner Mito Pereira of Chile lost to Americans Tony Finau and Max Homa 1 UP, and the Americans took a 4-1 lead on the first day of the Presidents Cup in Charlotte.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele beat Australia's Adam Scott and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama 6&5.

Americans Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa downed Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, both from South Korea, 2&1.

Another five foursomes will play on Friday.

