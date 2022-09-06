Conners, Pendrith make record 2 Canadians named to Presidents Cup international team
Tournament begins on Sept. 20 at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina
Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners have been named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup.
It's the first time that more than one Canadian will compete in the best-on-best tournament that sees a team from the United States play an international squad.
New stars are coming to <a href="https://twitter.com/IntlTeam?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IntlTeam</a>. 🌟<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PresidentsCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PresidentsCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IntlTeam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IntlTeam</a> <a href="https://t.co/UbaxPZWMD8">pic.twitter.com/UbaxPZWMD8</a>—@PresidentsCup
Conners, from Listowel, Ont., was an automatic selection after finishing the PGA Tour season fourth on the international team standings.
Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was a captain's selection, officially chosen by Trevor Immelman on Tuesday.
Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., were also considered for the event.
Quail Hollow Club outside of Charlotte, N.C., will host the Presidents Cup starting Sept. 20.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?