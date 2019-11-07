Canadian Adam Hadwin selected to golf's Presidents Cup for 2nd time

Canada's Adam Hadwin has been named to the international team of the Presidents Cup.

It will be Hadwin's second Presidents Cup appearance.

He made his debut two years ago when the international team lost 19-11 to the United States at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Hadwin, from Abbotsford, B.C., is ranked 44th in the world, 11th on the FedExCup rankings.

The 32-year-old Hadwin had a strong start to the 2020 season.

International captain Ernie Els also selected Jason Day, making his fifth appearance, and Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Sungjae Im of South Korea. That makes six players on the International team who will be playing the Presidents Cup for the first time.

U.S. captain Tiger Woods announces his wild-card selections on Thursday, and he could use one of them on himself. There has not been a playing-captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural event in 1994.

The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia, where the International team recorded its only victory in 1998. The American won at Royal Melbourne in 2011.