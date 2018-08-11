PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson fails to automatically qualify for Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson will fail to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1993 after a 1-over 71 left him 4 over for the PGA Championship and well outside the cut line.

Mickelson sits in 115th place through two rounds at the Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri after Saturday's play.

He still could be among Jim Furyk's four captain's choices .

Mickelson is 18-20-7 in the Ryder Cup, but he played well two years ago at Hazeltine National, when the Americans routed the Europeans 17-11 to win back the cup.

He entered the tournament 10th overall in U.S. Ryder Cup points.

Bryson DeChambeau was just outside the top eight that automatically qualify for the team. He missed a short putt at his final hole Saturday to keep from playing the weekend.

Woods still in the hunt

Tiger Woods made up a little ground in finishing his rain-delayed second round of the PGA Championship on Saturday, but he'll need to do a lot more to catch surprise leader Gary Woodland.

And while Woods is still alive in his bid for a 15th major championship, some other big names — many with Ryder Cup implications — missed the cut altogether.

Besides Mickelson, Bubba Watson, currently fifth in the points standings, finished at 8-over 148 after shooting a 78 in the second round. Masters champion Patrick Reed, who has already qualified for the U.S. team, also bowed out early with a 3-over 143.

Meanwhile, European Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia (1-over 141) and Henrik Stenson (2-over 142) also missed the cut. Both are outside the top 10 in the European points standings and need to convince Thomas Bjorn they deserve a captain's pick.

Jon Rahm, currently eighth in the European points standings, is 5-under 135 after two rounds and has an automatic bid well within his reach now.

Woodland leads

Woodland is the overall leader at 10 under after a 4-under-par 66 during Friday's early wave to set a new 36-hole scoring record (130) at the event.

Woodland, a 34-year-old Kansas native who has never finished in the top 10 of a major tournament, shot 64 on Thursday for the first-round lead at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, where Round 2 play was suspended due to inclement weather at 3:35 p.m. local time (4:35 p.m. ET) and eventually called for the day.

Woods was at 3 under through seven holes after finishing even on Thursday. He birdied his first hole Saturday after play resumed and would have been higher on the leaderboard if not for sloppy bogies on Nos. 10 and 12.

When Round 3 tees off later Saturday, players will be in threesomes and groups will start on both the first and 10th tees in an effort to make up for the time lost in the delay.

Kevin Kisner, who shot a second-round 64, is a stroke back of Woodland while Brooks Koepka is another shot back after tying the PGA Championship record with a 63. Rickie Fowler, who was on the 11th hole when play was called Friday, finished with a 67 in the second round and is tied with Koepka in third.

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel also shot 63, marking only the second time in major championship history that there were a pair of 63s posted on Friday.

Schwartzel is at 7 under for the event and tied with three others, including World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, for fifth.

Defending champion Justin Thomas was 1 under through seven holes when play was called for the day, just above the even-par projected cut line. Four birdies on the back nine Saturday left him at 6-under 134 and in a tie for ninth heading into the third round.