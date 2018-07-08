Skip to Main Content
Phil Mickelson breaks rules again, this time at Greenbrier
Watch

Phil Mickelson broke the rules again, only this time he didn't realize it until after his violation at The Greenbrier on Sunday in West Virginia.

Golfer penalized for tamping down grass in front of 7th tee

Phil Mickelson was forced to take a two-stroke penalty for tamping down grass with his foot in front of the seventh tee at The Greenbrier golf tournament in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. on Sunday (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

Mickelson tamped down fescue grass with his foot in front of the seventh tee Sunday at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. He then called a two-stroke penalty on himself for improving his line of play.

At the U.S. Open last month, Mickelson intentionally violated golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the green in the third round. He later apologized, saying his anger and frustration got the best of him.

On Sunday's gaffe, Mickelson says he "wasn't really thinking." After stepping on the grass, he paused before he hit his tee shot, realized the mistake and checked with a rules official, who confirmed the violation.

