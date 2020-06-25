Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes shoots 60 in 1st round of Travelers
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes had a chance to shoot the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, but missed a 40-foot putt for birdie on his 18th hole on Friday.
Dundas, Ont., native had chance at historic score of 59, but missed birdie on 18th
Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes shot an opening round of 10-under 60 Thursday at the PGA's Travelers Championship.
Hughes, from Dundas, Ont., had 10 birdies and no bogeys to lead Rory McIlroy by three shots among the round's early finishers.
Hughes had a chance to shoot the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, but missed a 40-foot putt for birdie on hole No. 9, his 18th hole of the day.
He beat his previous best round on the tour, a 61 at the 2017 RSM Classic.
Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., is the only Canadian to shoot under 60, carding a round of 59 at the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.
WATCH | Hughes dazzles in opening round of Travelers Championship:
