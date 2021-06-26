Watson, Hickok tied for 54-hole lead at Travelers Championship
Hickok searching for 1st PGA Tour victory, while Watson aims for 4th Travelers title
Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson picked up three strokes on Kramer Hickok over the final two holes, shooting a 2-under 68 on Saturday at TPC River Highlands to pull into a tie for the lead with the minor league tour regular at 10-under par.
"I've been in contention before," said Hickok, who has won on the Korn Ferry Tour and the Canadian Mackenzie Tour. "I know those nerves are going to be there. It's just embracing those nerves, not trying to fight it. I thought I'd be a lot more nervous than I am."
Watson birdied No. 17 to move to 10 under and then missed a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Day, the overnight leader, putted past the hole from 22 feet for a bogey to finish at 70 and minus-9, tied for third place with Cameron Smith (66) and Russell Henley (68).
WATCH | Watson, Hickok tied for lead entering final round at Travelers Championship:
Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., shot 71 and was tied for 64th at 1 under. David Hearn of Brantford, Ont. (73) was tied for 77th at 1 over.
Three players were another stroke back.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who birdied the last two holes on Friday to make the cut on the number, shot 65 to climb into a tie for ninth at minus-7. The former world No. 1 reached the clubhouse just two strokes off Day's 36-hole lead.
Johnson shot 61 on Saturday last year to move from a tie for 20th into second, two strokes behind leader Brendan Todd. His victory was his first in 490 days; a win on Sunday would give him his first victory of 2021.
Watson won the tournament in 2010, `15 and '18.
WATCH | Bubba Watson snaps pink driver mid-swing at Travelers Championship:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?