PGA Tour rookie Wolff finishes with eagle to win 3M Open by 1 shot

Matthew Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to win the 3M Open at 21-under par on Sunday, beating fellow rookie Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a tense finish to the first-time PGA Tour event.

Canada's Adam Hadwin finished in 4th place

Dave Campbell · The Associated Press ·
Matthew Wolff of the United States poses for a photo with the trophy after winning the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 07, 2019 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old Wolff struck his second shot on the par-5, 573-yard hole from the fairway to the far left of the green and just a few feet away from a bunker.

He sank the dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery at the TPC Twin Cities, before watching Morikawa just miss his eagle attempt from 22 feet.

As the ball rolled about 3 feet too long, Morikawa winced as Wolff hugged his caddie in celebration of the $1.152 million prize.

WATCH | Wolff sinks eagle from the fringe to win:

In just his fourth career start on the PGA Tour, 20-year-old Matthew Wolff eagled 18 to secure his first career PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open. 1:51

DeChambeau, playing directly in front of the Morikawa-Wolff pair, had just finished his up-and-down afternoon with an eagle to take the short-lived lead.

Abbotsford, B.C. native Adam Hadwin finished alone in fourth place at 18-under par.

WATCH | Hadwin finishes alone in 4th place:

Adam Hadwin birdied 18 to shoot a final round 67 to finish at -18, placing solo fourth at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. 0:28
