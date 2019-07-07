PGA Tour rookie Wolff finishes with eagle to win 3M Open by 1 shot
Canada's Adam Hadwin finished in 4th place
Matthew Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to win the 3M Open at 21-under par on Sunday, beating fellow rookie Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a tense finish to the first-time PGA Tour event.
The 20-year-old Wolff struck his second shot on the par-5, 573-yard hole from the fairway to the far left of the green and just a few feet away from a bunker.
He sank the dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery at the TPC Twin Cities, before watching Morikawa just miss his eagle attempt from 22 feet.
As the ball rolled about 3 feet too long, Morikawa winced as Wolff hugged his caddie in celebration of the $1.152 million prize.
WATCH | Wolff sinks eagle from the fringe to win:
DeChambeau, playing directly in front of the Morikawa-Wolff pair, had just finished his up-and-down afternoon with an eagle to take the short-lived lead.
Abbotsford, B.C. native Adam Hadwin finished alone in fourth place at 18-under par.
WATCH | Hadwin finishes alone in 4th place:
