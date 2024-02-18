Content
Canada's Ames declared 36-hole winner after rain cancels final round of PGA Tour Champions

Stephen Ames was declared the winner of the Chubb Classic on Sunday morning after the PGA Tour Champions shortened the event to 36 holes due to inclement weather in Naples, Fla.

Canadian shoots 13-under 131 through 2 rounds to win by 3 strokes

A men's golfer waves to the crowd while holding a golf ball.
Stephen Ames of Canada was declared the winner of the Chubb Classic at Tiburon Golf Club on Sunday in Naples, Fla., after the final round was cancelled due to bad weather. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images/File)

Canadian golfer Stephen Ames was declared the winner of the Chubb Classic on Sunday morning after the PGA Tour Champions shortened the event to 36 holes due to inclement weather in Naples, Fla.

Vancouver's Ames shot 13-under 131 through two rounds thanks to a 64 on Saturday. He was three shots ahead of Rocco Mediate.

WATCH | Ames takes win at Chubb Classic:

Vancouver's Stephen Ames declared winner after bad weather cancels Chubb Classic Sunday play

Stephen Ames of Vancouver shoots 8-under 64 in the second round of the Chubb Classic to claim the title, after Sunday's round cancelled due to bad weather in Naples, Fla.

But with 2-3 inches of rain in the forecast for Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club, the tour initially announced Saturday that the final round would be shortened to nine holes, played in the morning.

The golfers did not get to the first tee before the tour had to nix any attempt to play through the rain.

A Monday finish would not have been possible because the tour's next stop is in Africa, for a tournament that begins Thursday in Morocco.

In post-round comments Saturday, Ames did not seem to be in favour of a nine-hole round.

"You don't know what the scenario is going to be [Sunday]. Still don't know, but apparently we're still playing nine holes, which like I said before didn't know that was in our regulations but apparently it is, so that's something new," Ames said. "There will be a lot of players bringing it up with our commissioner and go from there. Leave it at that."

Ames claimed his seventh career win on the PGA Tour Champions. Four of those victories came last season, including at the Trophy Hassan II, which he will defend in Morocco next week.

With files from CBC Sports

