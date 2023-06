Canada's Taylor Pendrith tied for lead after 2nd round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory.

Pendrith, a 32-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., shot an 8-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club, one off the tournament record. Moore, who began the day tied with Monday qualifier Peter Kuest, had a 67 to match Pendrith at 13-under 131.

Rickie Fowler (65) and former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg (67) were a shot back after two straight solid rounds.

The 34-year-old Fowler jumped into contention, chipping in for eagle from 27 feet on the par-5 17th. Fowler set himself up with a chance to for his first win since 2019 at the U.S. Open two weeks ago with an opening 62 before closing with a 75 to plummet into a fifth-place tie.

WATCH | Pendrith tied for lead at 13 under:

Pendrith jumps into tie for 1st after two rounds in Detroit Duration 1:00 The Richmond Hill, Ont. native collected an impressive 8 birdies in the second round to match Taylor Moore at 13-under at the PGA's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The 23-year-old Aberg, who starred at Texas Tech, finished the season No. 1 in the PGA Tour University ranking. The Swede became the first player to go straight from college to PGA Tour membership without going through Q-school or earning enough money or points from sponsor exemptions. He's in his third event as a pro after tying for 25th in the Canadian Open and 24th last week in the Travelers Championship.

Collin Morikawa (67), Justin Lower (65), Aaron Rai (68), Adam Schenk (68) were 11 under, two strokes behind the leaders.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., was three strokes back, while Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., was 6-under after two rounds.

Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., missed the cut.

WATCH | Hadwin shoots 6-under 66 in opening round:

Hadwin in the hunt after opening round in Detroit Duration 0:54 Abbotsford, B.C. 's Adam Hadwin shot an opening round 6-under 66 at the PGA's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan and sits in a four way tie for tenth place.

The 29-year-old Moore won the Valspar Championship in March when he outlasted Jordan Spieth for his first PGA Tour title. He missed the cut in his previous three tournaments after tying for 72nd at the PGA Championship.

On Friday, he opened with a bridie and had a temporary cushion with five birdies in a six-hole stretch midway through his round.

Pendrith, a big hitter, closed the gap with five birdies on his front nine and three more on his back in a bogey-free round. He tied for seventh this year in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his best career finish.

Kuest, ranked 789th in the world, had a bogey early and late in his round to finish with a 70 that put him three shots back.

Playing for the third time as a qualifier this season, his third tee shot went way left. Faced with a risk-reward decision due to low-hanging tree branches between him and the green, he played it safe and punched a shot to his right and onto the fairway. After an accurate approach set up a 4-foot putt, he lipped out for bogey.

Justin Thomas, defending champion Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut. Finau won last year at a tournament-record 26 under.