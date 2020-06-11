With a swing and silence, PGA Tour gets back to business at Colonial

With one swing met with silence, the PGA Tour got back to business Thursday at Colonial.

Ryan Palmer was selected to hit the opening tee shot at the Charles Schwab Challenge as a Colonial member who raised money for COVID-19 pandemic relief through his "Pros For A Purpose" campaign.

So quiet was the golf course without any spectators allowed that the starter introducing Palmer on the first tee could barely be heard from 40 feet away because of the hum of a nearby generator.

Prior to Palmer's start, the tee was left vacant as part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial and social injustice.

WATCH | PGA Tour observes a minute of silence for George Floyd:

The PGA Tour and Commissioner Jay Monahan paid respect to Floyd, who authorities say was pinned to the ground by a white police officer for 8 minutes and 46 seconds before he died. 2:14

In a memo to players on Tuesday, Commissioner Jay Monahan said there would be a moment of silence in each of the four rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge that will coincide with the 8:46 a.m. tee time. The time reflects how long — eight minutes, 46 seconds — authorities say Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer's knee before the handcuffed black man died.

"It has quickly become a universal symbol for the racial injustice faced by the black community," the memo said.

Monahan then watched from the starter's booth — a rarity for him to be on the first tee of any opening round — and gave Palmer, Brian Harman and Bill Haas a thumbs-up as they walked off the tee.

Golfers speaking up

The civil unrest has shared the conversation with the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept golf shut down for the last 90 days. Harold Varner III, one of four PGA Tour players of black heritage, was the strongest voice. Tiger Woods joined in with a tweet, and other players have not shied away from the topic.

Rory McIlroy comes from Northern Ireland, which has a political history steeped in hatred and intolerance, and he was hopeful this would spark real progress in America, which he now calls home.

He also pointed to Woods, not only as prolific a winner the PGA Tour has ever seen, but a player with a multiracial heritage.

"My hero growing up was Tiger Woods," McIlroy said. "Tiger doesn't look the same as me, has a different upbringing to the one that I have had, but he was my hero growing up. And it didn't matter what colour his skin was, what his beliefs were. Tiger was my hero, and he's been a lot of kids' hero over the years that have grown up playing golf. We've been lucky to have him in our game. I think that there should be more people like him in golf."

He referenced a video conversation between Varner and Monahan, saying what struck him was the need for everyone in golf to get involved.

"As long as we continue to give people from different backgrounds opportunities to be in golf, that can only be a good thing," McIlroy said Wednesday.

The new normal

Players were back to wearing pants. Caddies wore bibs with two names — the player and a health care worker. Every shot counted. That was the only semblance of normalcy.

The starter on the 10th tee, wearing a mask, introduced a player and there was no noise until his club made contact.

The last PGA Tour event was March 12 at The Players Championship for the opening round. Fans were allowed that day, though it was a small crowd given the day of the week. The tour first announced there'd be no fans the rest of the week, and by the end of the day cancelled the tournament and eventually 10 more.

There were 90 days between official shots.

Players, caddies and essential personnel were tested for the coronavirus upon arrival — 487 tests, all negative — and everyone has their temperature checked before getting into the parking lot each day, along with filling out a health questionnaire.

Players had the option of a designated hotel — some chose private housing, while Russell Knox drove his tour bus from Florida — and were encouraged to avoid contact outside the course. That was not monitored, as the players are independent contractors.

Players also were told they should handle their own clubs, and caddies should wipe down flagsticks after handling them. That, too, was largely ignored in practice rounds. Rory McIlroy asked TV viewers for patience because "it's easy to fall back into old habits."

Monahan, asked Thursday morning what would constitute a successful tournament, said, "Getting to next week."

He said in a news conference Wednesday that the tour has passed big hurdles to get back to play.

"But now we get inside the field of play," he said. "Now you think about all the things that we're asking our players and caddies and everybody that's here in this small bubble to do, we need to execute on that."